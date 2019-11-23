One person dead after shooting, car crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person dead after being shot and crashing their car into a pole, causing live wires to come down.

Columbus Police said there was a report of a shooting at approximately 7:20 p.m. Friday near Shady Lane Road and East Livingston Avenue in east Columbus.

According to police, the victim crashed their car into a pole, bringing down live wires.

The area of East Livingston Avenue and Shady Lane Road is closed at this time.

A second victim who was in the vehicle was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to AEP, there are approximately 135 customers without power in the area due to the crash.

No other information is available at this time.