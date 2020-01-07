Victim in PA turnpike bus crash identified as Ohio State University graduate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eileen Aria, one of the victims in the Pennsylvania turnpike bus crash, was a graduate from the Ohio State University College of Dentistry.

According to the university, Dr. Eileen Aria was a 2017 graduate and was doing a residency in New York.

Aria was among five people killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday morning, when a loaded bus went out of control on a hill and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.

The bus carrying 56 passengers was headed to Cincinnati and then Louisville before it would have returned to Queens, officials said.

An initial report about the facts should be out in about 10 days, but it could be up to two years before the 3:30 a.m. Sunday crash is fully analyzed, National Transportation Safety Board member Jennifer Homendy told reporters.

“I thought it was devastating,” Homendy said after reviewing evidence. “I imagine that if you were in this accident, that it was scary.”

She said the motor coach began its trip at 10 p.m. Saturday in Queens, New York, then stopped in Manhattan and Hackensack, New Jersey. She said driver Shuang Qing Feng, 58, was about 10 miles from being subbed out by the next driver when his bus passed a FedEx truck.

“Down the road” the driver lost control and the bus hit a concrete median barrier, went up an embankment and ended up blocking the westbound turnpike travel lanes, she said. The FedEx truck could not stop and hit the bus, after which a UPS truck also struck it.

Feng and 9-year-old Jaremy Vazquez, of New York, were also pronounced dead after the crash according to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office.

Two UPS employees were killed, Daniel Kepner, 53, and Dennis Kehler, 48.