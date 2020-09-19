Two dead following shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people are dead and one is hospitalized following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus Saturday.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. on the 500 block of South Wheatland Avenue.

Police said a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face flagged down someone who called police.

The woman was only able to point to a home on Wheatland Avenue, where officers found a man and a woman dead, police said.

The woman has been taken to Grant Medical Center in critical conditions.

Columbus Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said there are currently no suspects and there was no Shotspotter alert, adding neighbors did not report hearing anything.