COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Hilltop.

According to Columbus Police, the accident happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. on West Broad Street and North Eureka Avenue.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.