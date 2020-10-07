Victim identified in west Columbus shooting on Oct. 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a shooting on October 5 in the 3500 block of Alberta St. has been identified as 37-year-old Maechell Hines.

On October 5, the suspect of the homicide was identified as Mervin Hines III. On October 6 at 1 a.m., Columbus Police SWAT officers located Hines in the 1500 block of Felix Drive.

While attempting to take Hines into custody, Hines shot and killed himself. Hines was pronounced dead at 1:02 a.m. by the CFD TEMS Unit.

On October 5 at approximately 12:09 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Alberta St. on an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by CFD E12 at 12:19 p.m.