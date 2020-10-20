Victim identified in homicide at Donerick’s Pub House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Adrian Hardy has been identified as the victim of a homicide that occurred October 19.

On October 19 at approximately 7:50 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting at Donerick’s Pub House located at 6935 E. Broad Street. Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

25-year-old Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

28-year-old Cheniqua Barton was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition where she underwent surgery and was listed in guarded condition.

A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). 

This was the 130th homicide in Columbus for calendar year 2020.

