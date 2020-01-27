Victim identified in fatal shooting on Yorkhull Lane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people tried to flee bullets in their car tonight in North Columbus, but one is now dead, and the other is in stable condition in the hospital.

Columbus Division of Police reports that they were called on a report of gunfire at 1:55 pm at a parking lot near 2061 Yorkhull Lane. They found Miles Jay Tolliver lying on the ground. Medics took him to Riverside Methodist Hospital in extremely critical condition.

They also found a second person a few streets south of the shooting with a gunshot wound. Daylin Pollard, also went to Riverside Methodist Hospital, in a stable condition.

Police say the two had been driving on Yorkhull Lane when someone fired several rounds at their car. Both Pollard and Tolliver got hit by bullets as they tried to get away.

Tolliver died from his wounds at 2:37 pm on Sunday, January 26.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

This story was originally reported as on Tupsfield Road.