Victim identified from Oct. 4 shooting on Jetway Boulevard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 28-year-old Richard Karl Robert Fisher has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place in the 2000 block of Jetway Blvd.

Columbus Police officers responded to an unresponsive person that was found in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fisher was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS. This was the 120th homicide in Columbus in calendar year 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools