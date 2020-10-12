Victim identified from Oct. 4 shooting on Jetway Boulevard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 28-year-old Richard Karl Robert Fisher has been identified as the victim of a shooting that took place in the 2000 block of Jetway Blvd.

Columbus Police officers responded to an unresponsive person that was found in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fisher was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m.



Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS. This was the 120th homicide in Columbus in calendar year 2020.