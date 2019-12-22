Man dead following shooting in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has died after being shot Sunday afternoon in southwest Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, a caller to 911 told the operator “his friend shot him.”

The shooting took place on Maybury Road in the Walnut Heights neighborhood at approximately 2:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East hospital. His identity has not been released.

Columbus Police said they have two people of interest they are interviewing. There is no suspect on the loose at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but there is no immediate threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.