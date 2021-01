COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they found an unresponsive victim in the street early this morning who had been shot.

The call came in just after 12:30 on Saturday morning on the 1600 block of Oak Street. Police say the victim is a 33-year old man, but his identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Medics transported the man to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to find a motive in the shooting.