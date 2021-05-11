Victim critical following shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a shooting call on the 800 block of South Kellner Road at approximately 6:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police are investigating the shooting, but there is no suspect information available.

No further information is available at this time.