Victim ‘couldn’t sleep’ after north Columbus robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two men they say robbed a woman at gunpoint, at a gas station on the city’s north side.

Investigators said the robbery happened at a Speedway on Cleveland Avenue, near OH-161, on Saturday evening.

According to police, two men approached the woman at a gas pump and demanded her purse.

One of the men, they said, pointed a gun at her stomach before escaping with her purse and the items inside it.

NBC4 spoke with the woman, who requested that she not be identified. She said she is still scared about what happened.

“I couldn’t sleep for two days,” she said.

Police have yet to make any arrests in this case.

They are working to obtain surveillance footage, some of which they said may be shared with the public.

“The investigators are working with the business to try to obtain the video,” said Sgt. Shaun Laird, from the Columbus Division of Police. “We’re going to be going through that and seeing what some of the best angles are, and we hope to present that evidence to the public to look for identification.”

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call Columbus police.