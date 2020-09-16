Vice President Mike Pence to give speech in Zanesville Wednesday evening

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Vice President Mike Pence will give at speech at the Zanesville Aviation airport Wednesday evening.

The Office of the Vice President says the vice president will deliver remarks at a ‘Workers for Trump’ event.

The Vice President’s office says he will highlight President Trump’s “strong record of putting the American worker first and the historic accomplishments of the Trump administration.”

The Vice President is expected to land in Zanesville at 4:45 p.m. and give his speech at 5 p.m.

The rally comes just hours after the Trump campaign unveiled new ads reinforcing the President’s “excellent record on the economy.” The Trump campaign’s economic message reads in part:

“President Trump built the world’s best economy once and is already doing it a second time. As vice president, Joe Biden oversaw the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression and today proposes to raise taxes by $4 trillion, killing the economic comeback underway. Biden voted for the job-killing NAFTA trade deal and has a history of arguing for China’s interests, costing the United States 60,000 factories and 3.5 million jobs.”

Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released the following statement on Pence’s visit to Ohio:

“President Trump and Vice President Pence continue to betray Ohio’s workers and families — from misleading them about the pandemic, to telling tales of imaginary auto industry gains, to calling for the boycott of a company that employs thousands. Ohioans know that Trump and Pence have failed them — and that they still have no plan to get us through a pandemic that has sickened more than 135,000 Ohioans, killed over 4,000, and left far too many without a job.



“Ohioans deserve a president who will implement a science-backed plan to end the pandemic, make ‘Made in America’ a reality, and build our economy back better than ever before. In Joe Biden, Ohioans will get a president who governs through the eyes of workers, not one who puts the interests of the super wealthy and well-connected before all else.”

Wednesday’s visit marks the second time Pence has visited Ohio in the last three months.

In June the Vice President visited the Lordstown Motors assembly plant. He took part in the unveiling of a new electric pickup truck that will be built in Ohio by the start-up company.

During that visit, Pence addressed the coronavirus pandemic and told Ohioans he and Trump were committed to putting people back to work. He cited declining unemployment claims and increases in job creation in the May and June months.

NBC4 will be at Wednesday’s event and will stream it live on NBC4i.com.