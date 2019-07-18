Veterinarian: If you’re hot, so is your pet

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) — The show must go on regardless of how hot the weather gets. At the Fayette County Fair, veterinarian Daryl Waits keeps an eye on the livestock.

Think about how hot we get simply being outside. Now, imagine how uncomfortable an animal can be covered in, wool, fur, and not having air conditioning.

“It’s challenging,” said Waits. “The good thing is these kids worked all summer long on these projects and want to make sure nothing happens to them.”

From using industrial sized fans, washing the animals, laying cold towels on top of them, the kids do everything imaginable to keep the animals comfortable.

Waits’ daughter, Victoria, shaved her sheep early in the morning. She set up near the beef cattle. Victoria benefitted from water vapor being blown on the cattle.

Her dad said everyone most everyone else has an advantage over the 4-H participants. Pet owners can keep the animals inside the air conditioning. Ultimately, keeping your pet safe during the heat warning take common sense. Take your pet outside early in the morning or late in the evening if they have a breathing or heart condition.

To recognize overheating look for excessive panting, the animal won’t get up and go when you call for them, and they seem uncomfortable.

“If you’re uncomfortable being outside, they’re probably not comfortable being outside,“ said Waits.