Veterans monuments reinstalled at historic Delaware County courthouse

DELAWARE, Ohio — The historic courthouse in Delaware has been going under a massive renovation during the past year. One of the features is a Veteran’s Memorial Garden.

The job is nearly complete, and on Friday, Sept. 4, veterans gathered at the site to witness the monuments being re-installed.

Delaware County Veterans are watching over the re-installation of the Veterans monuments at the Historic Courthouse today! pic.twitter.com/U3pPRJn6lW — Delaware County, Ohio (@DelawareCoOhio) September 4, 2020

The estimated cost for the total renovation is $9.1 million. The project was financed with casino receipts that the county receives from the state of Ohio.

Below is where you can find services and departments.

Ground floor : Delaware County Veterans Service Commission; accessible entrance

: Delaware County Veterans Service Commission; accessible entrance First floor : Offices for the County Commissioners and their staff, including the County Administrator, Clerks, Staff Attorney and Communications Department. The front doors will be reopened to the public.

: Offices for the County Commissioners and their staff, including the County Administrator, Clerks, Staff Attorney and Communications Department. The front doors will be reopened to the public. Second floor : Hearing room for the Commissioners’ sessions; offices for the Economic Development and Fiscal Services departments

: Hearing room for the Commissioners’ sessions; offices for the Economic Development and Fiscal Services departments Third floor: Human Resources Department

The county’s web page has a number of time lapse videos available for you to view. Click here to visit their page.