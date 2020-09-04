Veterans monuments reinstalled at historic Delaware County courthouse

DELAWARE, Ohio — The historic courthouse in Delaware has been going under a massive renovation during the past year. One of the features is a Veteran’s Memorial Garden.

The job is nearly complete, and on Friday, Sept. 4, veterans gathered at the site to witness the monuments being re-installed.

The estimated cost for the total renovation is $9.1 million. The project was financed with casino receipts that the county receives from the state of Ohio.

Below is where you can find services and departments.

  • Ground floor: Delaware County Veterans Service Commission; accessible entrance
  • First floor: Offices for the County Commissioners and their staff, including the County Administrator, Clerks, Staff Attorney and Communications Department. The front doors will be reopened to the public.
  • Second floor: Hearing room for the Commissioners’ sessions; offices for the Economic Development and Fiscal Services departments
  • Third floor: Human Resources Department

The county’s web page has a number of time lapse videos available for you to view. Click here to visit their page.

