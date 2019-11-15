Veterans job fair continues online

COLUMBUS (WCMH)— The Fawcett Center on Ohio State University’s camps was swarmed with current and former military personnel. The men and women were searching for a position in the business world.

From warehousing to logistics were some of the positions recruiters sought to fill.

Blair’s Brefeld grew up as a “Navy Brat” and is the only person in her family who did not join the armed services.

“I got to grow up on different naval bases across the United States,” Brefeld said proudly. “Now I get to help veterans as they transition into the civilian world.

She works as a Military and Veteran Recruiter for JP Morgan Chase & Company. Besides attending events like this, Brefeld said she will help vets translate their military experience into a usable resume in the business world.

“We’ll get them in touch with the recruiting manager and try to get them in the mix for that particular requisition,” said Brefeld.

One of the people who talked with her was Kregg Alex Kregal. He currently a captain in the Army. He is expecting his retirement to be after the first of the year.

“Whether you were in a big leadership position or not you have leadership skills,” said Kregal. “Every job has a skill and every employer here is looking for that.”

He was in town from Virginia for a family matter. He knew he had to visit prospective employers.

“I want to make this transition as seamless as possible,” Kregal explained. “I want to get out and get established in Ohio, provide for my family and have a good career.”

Veterans came from all over the region to introduce themselves to 50 employers. While the event ended at 3 PM, the jobs are still available. Many of these companies want veterans for specific skill sets. Others like the commitment from veterans. Regardless of the reasoning, veterans and their spouses can still reach out to potential employers at recruitmilitary.com. While the event is done, the veterans’ job search is not.

“We try to make sure that we’re providing layers of service and resources to make sure that the end-user [veterans] is actually prepared for this level of engagement,” explained Chris Newsome who is the Senior Vice President of Candidate Acquisition for recruitmilitary.com. “We always come back. We’ve been running these events since 2006.”

Newsome wanted to stress that even the event is over, there is always another one coming and that his company’s website is always available for applying, resume tips, and interviewing strategies.

“Our job board is something that can be taken advantage of at any time,” said Newsome.

Captain Kregal is encouraged by what he learned from civilian employers at the event.

“The job market right now, if you’re looking to get out at the beginning of the year is a really good time,” said Kregal. “Literally, every employer has told me that.”

The Disabled American Veterans and Recruitmilitary.com have hosted 139 veteran hiring events in the past 13 years.