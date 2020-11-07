Veterans honored with annual celebration in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Veterans Day is quickly approaching and community members in Canal Winchester used the weather Saturday as the perfect opportunity to observe the holiday.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars held a march and ceremony to honor all the fallen men and women.

“I never miss an opportunity to thank a veteran if I see a hat or somebody in uniform. They’ll say the thank you isn’t necessary, but I’m quite certain it’s appreciated,” said Lieutenant Colonel Pat Durbin, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army (Ret.).

Commander Rick Williams with the VFW Post #10523 said he is honored to celebrate for the seventh year, even with social distancing.

“I served over 30 years in the Air Force active duty,” Williams said. “I was stationed all over this great country of ours.”

Though Veterans Day isn’t until Wednesday, they hope that you’ll think about them and remember them daily.