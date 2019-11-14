Veterans groups team up to tackle drug abuse, suicide among veterans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several state veterans’ groups and local leaders teamed up with the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Ohio to take part in a forum discussing substance abuse among veterans and the efforts to curb addiction.

According to RALI leaders, veterans are twice as likely to die of an accidental overdose, than individuals in the general population.

National leaders tell NBC4 that Ohio is central to the fight against addiction in veterans.

“Ohio is a state that is critical because there are a lot of veterans here, No. 1,” said Retired Major General Arthur Dean, from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America. “No. 2, the drug abuse problem in the community is very significant.”

Thursday’s discussion focused on the impact of substance abuse and addiction on Ohio’s veterans.

Community leaders shared what their various organizations were doing to help those in need with recovery services and addiction education.

They also discussed programs dealing with suicide prevention outreach.

One of those in attendance was Don McCauley from AMVETS Department of Ohio.

McCauley discussed the ‘1 Is Too Many’ program, which established a 24-hour crisis line for veterans.

“Sometimes the voices in the head get too much for them (veterans) to handle anymore and that’s why we’re trying to create groups and find peer groups to give them someone to speak to,” McCauley said.

24-hour Crisis Hotline

For help, call the ‘1 Is Too Many’ crisis line for veterans at 1-800-OH-AMVET or 1-800-642-6838. Click here to access the website.

Click here for more information about RALI Ohio.