COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — So many companies are honoring veterans this year, that you’ll have to plan your whole day to take advantage of all the savings. Start with a free breakfast and head out to get the shopping done, eating for free at restaurants when you’re hungry.

Amtrak: Train Tickets Nationwide, 10%

AmourCBD: Veterans can use the code VETERANS2021 to redeem their free AmourCBD Pain Relief Cream at https://amourcbd.com/

Bed Bath & Beyond: US Armed Forces Appreciation Event, 11/11-14, 25%

Big Lots: We love our military and vets. 10% everything, every day.

Bob Evans Restaurants: Free meal to veterans and active-duty military guests with seven farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes to choose from on November 11.

Bonefish Grill is offering a Heroes Discount,10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders, all day, every day, with show of valid ID.

Columbus Zoo: Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission to the Zoo for veterans and current military members, and their immediate families.

Connells Maple Lee Flowers and Gifts: Nov. 11, free bouquets for veterans – featuring a red carnation, a white carnation and a blue bow – will be available in-store only at any of Connells Maple Lee’s stores: 3014 E. Broad St., Bexley; 2033 Stringtown Road, Grove City; and 8573 Owenfield Drive, Powell.

COSI: Active, Reserve, and Retired Military – $2.00 off per person in the immediate family with proper ID.

Dell Computers: Mail-in form to a .mil email address to receive coupon.

Fixari Family Dental: Complimentary care for Veterans on Friday, November 8th at our Canal Winchester, Columbus, and Lewis Center offices. Veterans are eligible to receive a FREE cleaning, extraction or filling. Appointments are already being reserved, so call 614-655-3513 today.

Float Spa, Free floating: Beneficial effects on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other stress and pain related conditions

Great Clips: Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive a free haircut that day or a free haircut card.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night will be held on Nov. 11, 2021 from 5 p.m. to close.

LL Bean: 10% off the order for active duty or those who have served.

Lowes Military discount program, 10% on eligible items.

On The Border: Veterans can enjoy authentic and craveable Tex Mex with a Free Pick 2 Combo at On The Border on Thursday, Nov. 11.

OSU College of Dentistry, Monday, November 8, Postle Hall dental clinic, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Ohio veterans are invited to the College of Dentistry for free dental cleanings, screenings, and palliative care. Visits are by appointment only and are available on a first come, first served basis. To schedule, call 614-688-3763.

Target 10% off two separate purchases, when you join Target Circle and verify your military status.

Texas Roadhouse, November 11, between 11am – 2pm, the restaurants will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee. 5940 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg; 1770 Hilliard-Rome Road, Columbus; 8440 Lyra Drive, Columbus; 1540 Bethel Road, Columbus; 2890 Columbus-Lancaster Road NW, Lancaster; 1200 W. Church Street, Newark; 4155 Parkway Center Drive, Grove City.

Wendy’s, November 11 only, Free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card.

Wexner Center for the Arts Veterans receive free admission to Wex Galleries. The Wex is closed on Veterans Day and most major holidays.

White Castle offers a free Combo Meal #1-#6 or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurants on November 11.