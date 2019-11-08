Veterans Day 2019: Full list of freebies and deals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Veterans Day is on Monday and many local businesses and organizations are showing their appreciation for those who’ve sacrificed so much by offering dozens of freebies and discounts to veterans and active military members.

Check out our list of deals for veterans and active-duty service members in the Columbus area.

Veterans Day activities and special event discounts and deals

Military Appreciation Week at COSI: Active, reserved and retired military service get free general admission to COSI through Nov. 10 for Military Appreciation Week. Immediate family members will also receive $2 off general admission. Simply show your military ID at COSI’s Box Office to receive free or discounted admissions. Does not apply to add-on experiences and other restrictions may apply.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus: Free admission to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Saturday, Nov. 9 – Monday, Nov. 11. Additionally, family members visiting with them can get a discounted admission of only $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased at the door with a valid veteran or military ID.

Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast: The Westerville Senior Center will hold a pancake breakfast in honor of area Veterans on Monday, November 11. This event is free to Veterans and $5 for all others. Registration is required and can be done at either the Senior Center (310 W. Main St.) or at the Community Center (350 N. Cleveland Ave.) Please use activity #404302-01.

Lynd Fruit Farm: On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can stop by the market at 9399 Morse Rd. SW, Pataskala and pick up a gift of appreciation. It’s one small way we can say thank you! Proof of service requested. (740-927-8559)

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Free admission to the Zoo for Veterans and current military members, and their immediate families on Monday, Nov. 11

Hilliard Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 11 from 7-8 pm. The parade will step off from the Franklin County Fairgrounds (GATE 4 on Northwest Parkway at 7 p.m.). The parade will proceed West on Northwest Parkway, South on Avery/Main Street, West on Cemetery Road to Scioto Darby Road and South on Veterans Memorial Drive, where it will conclude with a short ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: The Pro Football Hall of Fame will provide free museum admission and parking to all veterans and active military plus a guest from Nov. 1-11, 2019. This offer is good for all United States active-duty including National Guard Reservists and retired military service members who show a valid military ID at the Hall’s Ticket Office. Throughout the rest of November and every day at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, veterans and active military receive $5 off Museum admission and their spouses and dependents (under 18) receive $3 off. In addition, free parking will be provided for the month of November.

Wexner Center for the Arts: Free gallery admission (always) for veterans and active military members in support of Vets at the Wex, an ongoing public program that works with veterans and their loved ones, many of whom are living with symptoms of traumatic brain injury or PTSD. Just present your military or veteran ID at the patron services desk for free admission to any Wex exhibition.

Veterans Day restaurant freebies and deals

Hollywood Casino Columbus is offering a complimentary buffet to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Epic Buffet located on the casino floor. Those who wish to visit must be 21 and must present a valid military I.D. The Epic Buffet is open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 4 p.m – 9 p.m. Guests are limited to one meal period. For any guests visiting with a veteran, the buffet is $20.99 with a mychoice card. The Epic Buffet is closed Monday, Nov. 11.

Starbucks: On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Starbucks will donate 25 cents for every cup of brewed coffee sold nationwide to be split equally between non-profits Team Rubicon, for their work mobilizing veterans to respond to disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, and Team Red, White and Blue, for their “Ending Isolation” campaign. In addition, all veterans, active service members and their spouses will receive a free cup of coffee at participating stores.

Pilot Flying J: Pilot Flying J is offering veterans a free hot beverage and breakfast item. From November 8 to 11, active-duty and retired military veterans can use the myPilot app to redeem an offer for a free Pilot Coffee of any size with their choice of a PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll. The offer is valid at any of the participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in North America.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans, members of the National Guard, Gold Star Parents and Gold Star Spouses enjoy a complimentary entree on Sunday, Nov. 10. **All veterans must show official verification; no I.D. required by Gold Star honorees. Veterans Day entrees must be enjoyed at the restaurant. No to-go orders permitted.

Chicken Salad Chick (Westerville): Free Chick Special and Regular Drink to any Veteran or active military service member on Monday, Nov. 11 at 687 Worthington Road in Westerville.

Hot Chicken Takeover: Offers a daily 50 % discount to active and inactive military, and first responders. They support the Columbus Veteran community throughout the year, and partner with community groups that aim to help veterans.

Nutcracker Family Restaurant (63 E Broad St, Pataskala): Active Duty, Reserve, Retirees and Honorably Discharged Veterans are invited for a 100% free meal on Tuesday, November 12th from 7am to 8pm. No limitation on what they can order, no special limited menu. This offer is good for anything on our regular menu. Veteran’s will need proof of Honorable Discharge and current Military Members need a Military ID for this free meal offer.

Houlihan’s: Houlihan’s Restaurants will honor America’s veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 with a complimentary meal from a Veterans Day menu, in addition to the fifteen-percent food discount that is offered every day throughout the year. Veterans Day meal is dine-in only, daily discount is dine in or carry out. Proof of service required. 3150 Tremont Rd, Upper Arlington.

Applebees: Choice of free entree from a special menu on Nov. 11, dine-in only; proof of service required.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or burger for veterans and active-duty military with military I.D. on Nov. 11. Polaris location is confirmed, details for Arena District not released as of 10/23.

BJ’s Restaurant: On Nov. 11 all military members who dine-in restaurant receive a complimentary entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr Pepper beverage by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Chili’s Restaurants : Chili’s founder, Norman Brinker, proudly served in the U.S. Navy. On Nov. 11, Chili’s offers a special menu for veterans to eat for free at the restaurant’s many locations across the United States. Valid ID is required. Call your local Chili’s for more information.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans will receive a complimentary Crafted Coffee or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations on November 11. to thank them for their service and sacrifice for our country.

Golden Corral: Free dine-in “thank you” dinner on Nov. 11 for anyone who has served in the military, as well as active and reserve.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Monday, Nov. 11. The offer is available in-restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in restaurant. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. All active-duty military personnel receive a 10% discount on purchases every Monday.

Denny’s: Active, inactive and retired military personnel are invited to enjoy a free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Bob Evans: Free meal on Nov. 11 Choice of six favorite meals, including Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Brioche French Toast, Stack of Hotcakes, Soup & Salad Combo, and all eight of the Bob Evans Dinner Bell Plates. One free item from this menu only valid for Veterans and Active Duty Military personnel on Nov. 11 at all Bob Evans Restaurants. Dine-in only, beverage not included. Not valid with other offers, discounts or coupons. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military service.

City BBQ: Free lunch for veterans and troops on Nov. 11, which includes a free sandwich, 2 sides, and a drink for dine-in or carry out.

Little Caesar’s Pizza: Little Caesars® Pizza will serve all United States Armed Forces veterans and active military a free Lunch Combo at participating stores. On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive their free $5 Lunch Combo ( four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product).

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military will receive a free beverage and entree from a special menu with proof of service on Nov. 11. Excludes airports, stadiums, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Guam or international locations.

Red Robin: Free Double Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries. You must show proof of service. Offer valid only on Nov. 11.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 50% off dinner Nov. 11 – Nov. 13. Always a 20% Texas de Brazil discount on dinner and lunch prices (salad area only too!) for service members, EMS, and teachers! Badge or ID required.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans receive 20% off on Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Gordon Biersch: Veterans will enjoy a complimentary entree from our Veteran’s Day Menu on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Pair your meal with the Veterans IPA – 25 cents of every pint sold will be donated to local veterans charity Nov. 11th – 17th.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Veterans get a buy 1 get 1 free meal coupon offer. The coupon can be download on Monday, November 4 through Monday, November 11 and redeemed on Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary*

Max & Erma’s: Veterans and active military can enjoy a free Cheeseburger, Endless Fries, and fountain drink on Nov. 11. Dine in only. Simply show proof of military service. Not valid with any other coupons, offers or promotions.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans Day free meals for lunch with a non-alcoholic beverage from 11 am – 4 pm on Nov. 11 for active, former, or retired military.

The 94th Aero Squadron Vintage (5030 Sawyer Rd Columbus): Veterans and active duty military eat free on November 11 with purchase of a meal with active ID. They offer a 10% military discount all year long as well.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active duty military can receive a free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries on November 11. Beverage, tax, and tip not included. Proof of service required.

El Vaquero (all locations): 20% off veteran customer meals on Veterans Day

Rodizio Grill: Veterans Eat Free with the purchase of a Full Rodizio on November 11 at Rodizio Grill.

BIBIBOP: Honoring Veteran’s Day by giving a FREE BOWL to all Veterans and Active Duty Military. All BIBIBOP locations, all day long. *In-store purchases only.