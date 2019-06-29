Help return veteran’s lost emotional support cat

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pumpkin, the constant companion of veteran Ehrin Anderson, went missing on Memorial Day after letting himself out of the tractor-trailer they both call home.

The orange tabby, aged 12, and his 15-year-old uncle Scooby Doo, are Emotional Support Animals for Anderson, and have been his constant companions as he logs the miles in his rolling home.

But this changed on Memorial Day when Anderson was stopped at Planet Fitness in Pickerington getting some sleep. “Pumpkin rolled down my windows when I was asleep and got out,” he said.

“That morning, before I got up, a woman had a cat up in her car,” he said. The fire department rescued the cat from the car’s undercarriage, and sent it home with the woman.

Andersen believes Pumpkin was dumped three miles away at the Moors Apartments in Canal Winchester.

A distraught Anderson woke up to find Pumpkin missing, and no sign of the woman the fire department had helped.

He wants Pumpkin to come home.

“Most people have animals for accessories, but this has been like losing a child at the pool for me,” he said. “You turn around, and she’s gone.”

Folks at the Lost Pet Recovery are out helping Anderson find Pumpkin — his job means he can’t be in Ohio to search and knock on doors — and they need your help.

If you can help Anderson be reunited with his lost orange tabby, please call Lost Pet Recovery at 614-377-1777, and someone will be available to take your call.