Nearly 500 people could lose their jobs from Hilliard Verizon customer service location

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Due to a restructuring of its customer service operation, nearly 500 people at the Verizon Hilliard location could lose their jobs.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Verizon will be closing its Business Government Customer Operations center and Customer Service Support Team operation, both located at 5000 Britton Road, in Hilliard.

Verizon will also be downsizing its Credit Order Review function, located in the same facility, according to ODJFS.

Because of the restructuring, there is an expected loss of approximately 496 jobs at the facility.

The layoffs are expected to take place around April 7.

A spokesperson with Verizon released the following statement in regards to the loss of jobs:

As part of our continuing efforts to best serve our customers, we shared with our teams at our Hilliard, OH campus that some call center employees will be given options to relocate to other like centers, become home-based agents, or apply for other jobs in the company.



Our employees are highly-trained, skilled and experienced, and we want as many of them as possible to stay with us. Our Hilliard facility will continue to be home to Verizon employees and is an important part of our operations. We remain committed to supporting the local community.