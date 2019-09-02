Vehicle stolen from elderly home invasion victim found; suspects still on the loose

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A vehicle stolen from an elderly man who was the victim of a home invasion last week has been recovered.

In addition, Columbus Police said the victim is on the mend following surgery to repair injuries inflicted by the suspects during the home invasion on Aug. 26.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was severely beaten and robbed at his Basil Road home after two suspects forced their way into the house.

According to police, the victim suffered cuts to his face and had a tooth knocked out. He was eventually able to get to his phone after being unable to move for almost two hours.

Columbus Police said Sunday that while the vehicle, a Honda CRV, has been recovered, the license plates have not and are still being listed as stolen. The vehicle was found Thursday morning on Parsons Avenue.

According to police, the two teenage boys knocked on the man’s door last Sunday afternoon, first offering to cut his lawn.

When the man declined, a witness said they went out to the street for about three minutes.

The witness said the boys returned to the home, this time asking to use the victim’s telephone.

Again, the man declined. About 15 minutes later, the witness said, the boys returned to the home, forced their way in and beat and robbed the victim.

Columbus Police are still looking for the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black male teenager who was wearing a white t-shirt with black jogging pants with a partial white stripe on them and white tennis shoes. The second suspect is also a black male teenager who was wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts with a white stripe and a partial yellow band on his tennis shoes.





Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.