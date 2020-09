Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

EASTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A vehicle crashed into a store in the Easton Town Center shopping plaza Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the center, a car drove into the White House Black Market store just after 12 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is available at this time.