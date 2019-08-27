Veggie Van making major impact to food-insecure areas of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Veggie Van is making a major impact on communities across Columbus. It’s a new initiative that’s helping food-insecure areas get access to fresh and affordable produce.

Veggie Van, a mobile market and food education program, sells fresh produce and pantry staple items (like brown rice and whole wheat pasta) at affordable prices in neighborhoods with limited access to fresh foods and full-scale grocery stores.

“I think it’s making an impact and I think we need to start somewhere even if we start small and it grows from this point its actually giving people access to healthy wholesome foods,” said Monique Williams-Mccoy with Local Matters.







Veggie Van partners with schools, churches, local businesses, and other organizations to maintain a diverse range of reliable fresh food access points.

“A lot of times people take for granted they think everyone as a car and has resources to go to the grocery anytime they want to but in Columbus, there is a large population that live in food deserts,” expressed Monique.

In the few weeks it’s been up and running, Local Matters employers say the response has been amazing.