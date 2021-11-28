COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second deadline for Ohioans aged 5-25, or their parents or guardians, to enter to win $2 million in prizes from the Ohio Vax-2-School program is Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Once someone in the eligible age group has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they can enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), according to a media release from the program.

Ohio Vax-2-School prizes include 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships are awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, and can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

The program has series of registration deadlines, the first of which has already passed. The remaining deadlines are as follows:

Sunday, Nov. 28, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the second drawing (75 $10,000 winners) and the grand prize drawing.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 11:59 p.m. – eligible for the grand prize drawing.

Each day from Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3, 30 daily $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school. Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3 at approximately 7:29 p.m. during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.

Although children are less likely than adults to get severely ill from COVID-19, they become sick – even seriously ill, and can suffer lasting complications from the virus, or even death. As of Nov. 26, more than 230,000 children have contracted COVID-19, and 17 Ohio residents under age 18 have died.

Nationally, the virus has taken the lives of more than 900 children, the media release said.