Vandals raid the fridge, cause damage in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Vandals grabbed items from the fridge and hit a Lancaster neighborhood.

It happened in the Hunter Trace area.

“Ketchup all over everything,” homeowner Jonathan Larabee said.

Ketchup was on his home’s window, mailbox, in the mailbox and all over his car.

“I was disappointed. The senseless is what it comes down to,” Larabee said.

His surveillance video caught the culprits squirting the ketchup bottle all over his house.

“People are pretty outraged by it. To think you go to bed and you don’t know what you’re going to wake up to outside your house,” homeowner, Betsy Tacderan said.

The acidity of the ketchup can ruin a car’s paint job.

At least a dozen other neighbors had ketchup on their property too.

And it wasn’t just ketchup; syrup was also used.

“Some random houses had eggs all over the top and the more you walk down the street, there was ketchup bottles,” Tacderan said.

Neighbors said they don’t believe they were targeted by potential kids in the neighborhood.

“I think they just took a street, that’s what it sounded like,” Larabee said.

People said they hope the police can teach these vandals a lesson before escalates.

“You live in a neighborhood with a lot of kids and expect it to be safe and say, “Ok, if they are going to do something silly like remove paint on a car or destroy a mailbox what else are they going to do,’” Tacderan said.

Police said the apartments nearby were also hit by the vandals.

Neighbors said several videos were turned over to police.