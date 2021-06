COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on I-670 West in east Columbus Monday.

Columbus Police said one person has been taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The crash was reported on I-670 West near Leonard Avenue at approximately 8:09 p.m.

Video from the scene shows a white van hit a wall along the side of the road.

There are no reports of road closures in the area due to the crash.