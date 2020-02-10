Valentine’s Day breakfast, lunch and dinner in Central Ohio

Love Valentine’s Day? Now you can celebrate the holiday in Central Ohio with all three meals! We’ve complied a short list of some of the places around town with special offerings throughout the week — and on Valentine’s Day.

Breakfast

Krispy Kreme: Get a sweet start to your morning with Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts. With more than a dozen edible phrases you’ll be sure to find the perfect way to express your feelings. Through Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Courtesy Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Lunch

Heart-shaped Chick-fil-A : Chick-fil-A’s heart-shaped mini trays come filled with nuggets, minis, or chocolate chips cookies. Availability varies by location, but you may find 10 Count Minis, 30 Count Nugget, 6 Count Cookies in heart-shaped trays. Through Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Dinner

When it comes to Valentine’s dinner — options are everything. Go for full-on romance with a candlelight dinner, a hearty (pun intended) meal for two, or a casual night-in with a heart-shaped pizza that spreads the love for a good cause.

Valentine’s Dinner at Camelot Cellars: Camelot Cellars is offering a candlelight dinner for two with a prix fixe menu, live music, and other special features. February 14

Buca di Beppo Valentine’s Lasagna Lovefeast: Feast on a heart-shaped lasagna served with your choice of a mixed green or Caesar salad, garlic bread, and a mini chocolate chip cannoli for dessert. Dine-in only. February 14 and 15.

Flyers Pizza and Subs: Make Valentine’s a family affair with heart-shaped pizza from Flyers. The company’s annual “Give a Pizz-a Your Heart to Autism Speaks” donates two dollars back to the “Autism Speaks Foundation” with the purchase of a one-item, heart-shaped pizza. Through February 14.