Vaccine registrations over for this week, says Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Appointment registrations aren’t being scheduled in Licking County for next week due to an uncertain supply of vaccine doses, and this week’s appointments are closed.

Licking County Health District said on February 1 that it had filled vaccine clinic appointments for the week, and can’t schedule for the next week until the amount of vaccines has been released.

“The number of vaccine allocated to LCHD each week varies, so appointments can only be scheduled as supply allows,” said the health department on a social media post.

“There is a high demand from our area to receive the vaccine; we ask that residents please be patient as we work with a limited supply of vaccine as the vaccination process starts.”

At the moment, doses are targeted to specific groups according to Ohio’s release guidelines. The health district anticipates that vaccines will be available to everyone who wants it once supplies increase.