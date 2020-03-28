Vacant Ohio hotel rooms could help relieve strain on hospitals, shelters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio hotels are opening their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping ease the burden of the health crisis and mitigate the virus’s economic impact on the industry.



For several weeks, the Ohio Hotels and Lodging Association (OHLA) has been in discussion with various groups and agencies on the local, state and federal level to leverage vacant rooms. OHLA has launched an online portal, allowing individual properties to volunteer to help and connect with leaders of the COVID-19 response.



“In these first phases we’re making the initial connections to say how can we work with those local partners in our communities to provide help in whatever capacity they need,” explained Joe Savarise, the OHLA executive director.



Savarise said close to 300 hotels have already signed up to help.



They’ve been exploring ways to relieve hospitals as a growing number of COVID-19 patients strain capacity and resources. Savarise explained hotels could house non-coronavirus patients or take on COVID-19 patients with milder symptoms.



Hotel rooms could also offer a place for healthcare workers or first responders to self-quarantine and avoid exposing family members.



This week, OHLA discussed options with both the statewide Coalition on Homelessness, as well as the local community shelter board. To prevent mass gatherings at crowded shelters, Central Ohio hotels are already providing limited space to homeless individuals. They expect to increase the scope in the coming week.



Savarise called the program mutually-beneficial, giving hotels an opportunity to stay open and weather touch financial times.



“I think hotels were hit first and worst,” said Savarise.



The governor’s Stay At Home Order compounded already declining business from limited travel and canceled events.



“No event has had that effect… not the depression, not two world wars, not 9/11, not the 2008 recession,” Savarise explained.



He estimates at least 18,000 people who work directly in the hotel industry and another 30,000 employed in adjacent industries are feeling the effects.



“Helping the communities, while at the same time helping keep these properties open will benefit the tens of thousands of people who work in hotels or work in the companies that service those hotels,” Savarise said.



He expects the OHLA and governments will formulate more precise plans in the coming week.