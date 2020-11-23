Utility assistance available for Columbus residents in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The City of Columbus says utility assistance is coming for residents affected by COVID-19.

According to the city of Columbus, a one-time payment aid up to $750 will be given to residents needing to a pay water/sewer/stormwater bill or up to $500 toward a power bill.

“We know that many residents are struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19, whether that be job loss or reduction in hours,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Through CARES Act funding, we are working to help residents meet their basic needs for clean drinking water and electricity with one-time payments toward overdue utility bills.”

To be eligible for the assistance, applicants must have an active City of Columbus water, sewer or power account for their residence in their name or their spouse’s name, be at least 90 days delinquent in payment, and meet at least one of the following requirements:

· Household income less than 150% of the current U.S. Bureau of Census federal poverty level

· Currently enrolled in a qualifying low-income program with Department of Utilities

· Proof of job loss or reduction in income due to the pandemic

City officials says the funding is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information.