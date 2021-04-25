Utica’s Velvet Ice Cream recalls all products due to possible Listeria risk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) — Utica-based Velvet Ice Cream announced a voluntary recall of all its ice cream and sherbet — nearly 100 different products — made on or after March 24 for a possible Listeria risk.

In a press release, the company said no illnesses or injuries have been reported from the products.

The Listeria risk was identified during routine testing at the company, Velvet said in the press release.

The products in question were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginal through drug stores, convenience stores, and supermarkets, and include various sizes and containers.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. 

The 96 products sold in stores on or after March 24 contain the following product codes, which can be found on the bottom or on the side of the containers:

Product Code Item Description 
21104 Buehler’s Chocolate Pail  
21104 Buehler’s  Neapolitan Pail 
21104 Buehler’s Vanilla Pail 
21089 Discount Drug Mart Chocolate Swirl Pail  
21106 Discount Drug Mart Neapolitan 56oz 
21095 Discount Drug Mart Strawberry 56 
21091 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla 56 
21083 Discount Drug Mart Vanilla Pail 
21096 North Star Frog Spit 
21097 North Star Frog Spit 
21098 North Star Frog Spit 
21099 North Star Frog Spit 
21089 Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Pai 
21090 Whale of a Pail Cookies n Cream 
21104 Whale of a Pail Neapolitan  
21103 Ruggle’s Orange Sherbet Quarts 
21104 Whale of a Pail Vanilla Chocolate  
21089 Whale of a Pail Vanilla  
21090 Whale of a Pail Vanilla  
21090 Super Dip Chocolate Pail  
21103 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail 
21083 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail  
21089 Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail  
21083 Super Dip Cookie n Cream Pail  
21106 Super Dip Neapolitan 56oz 
21104 Super Dip Neapolitan Pail 
21095 Super Dip Strawberry 56 
21106 Super Dip Superfriends 56oz 
21091 Super Dip Vanilla 56 
21083 Super Dip Vanilla Pail 
21103 Super Dip Vanilla Pail  
21089 Super Dip Vanilla Pail  
21090 Super Dip Vanilla Pail  
21106 Super Dip Vanilla/Orange 56oz 
21106 Velvet erVanilla Lovers Trio 56oz 
21091 Velvet Banana Cream Pie 56 
21088 Velvet Birthday Cake 3 gallon 
21084 Velvet Black Walnut 3 gallon 
21099 Velvet Blackberry Cobbler 56 
21095 Velvet Blueberry Cheesecake 56 
21095 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56 
21091 Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56  
21095 Velvet Buckeye Classic 56 
21096 Velvet Buckeye Classic Pint  
21102 Velvet Buckeye Sandwich 12/10pk 
21096 Velvet Butter Pecan & Cashew Pint 
21105 Velvet Campfire Smores 56oz 
21100 Velvet Caramel Pecan 56 
21106 Velvet Chocolate Pint 
21096 Velvet Chocolate Pint 
21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 56oz 
21105 Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 3 gallon 
21084 Velvet Cookie n Cream 3 gallon 
21092 Velvet Cookies n Cream Pint 
21103 Velvet Cotton Candy 3 gallon 
21092 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 56 
21089 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon 
21102 Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon 
21099 Velvet Elephant Ear 56 
21084 Velvet Elephant Ear 3 gallon 
21092 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56 
21105 Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56oz 
21100 Velvet Kentucky Praline Pecan 56 
21085 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quart  
21103 Velvet Lime Sherbet Quarts 
21091 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 56 
21102 Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 3 gallon 
21091 Velvet Moose Tracks 56 
21095 Velvet Moose Tracks 56 
21096 Velvet Moose Tracks Pint 
21092 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56  
21105 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56oz 
21102 Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 3 gallon 
21084 Velvet Orange Sherbet 3 gallon 
21085 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quart  
21103 Velvet Orange Sherbet Quarts 
21091 Velvet Original Vanilla 56  
21084 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 
21089 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 
21100 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 
21102 Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon 
21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet 3 gallon 
21084 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart 
21085 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart 
21103 Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quarts 
21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet 3 gallon 
21103 Velvet Rainbow Sherbet Quarts 
21085 Velvet Raspberry Sherbet Quart 
21084 Velvet Sea Salt Caramel Toffee 3 gallon 
21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 56 
21099 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon 
21084 Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon  
21092 Velvet Triple Chocolate Chunk 56 
21100 Velvet Vanilla Bean 3 gallon 
21088 Velvet Vanilla Pint 
21106 Velvet Vanilla Pint  

Anyone who has the recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Velvet Ice Cream at 800-589-5000 x237 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday or visit its website at www.velveticecream.com/contact-us

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss