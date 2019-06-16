Kirkersville nursing home where man killed three has closed

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A nursing home where a gunman killed three people before turning the gun on himself two years ago has closed.

An Ohio Health Department spokesman said the Pine Kirk Care Center closed last week.

The spokesman said there was nothing wrong with the facility and that it likely closed for financial reasons.

At the time of its closing, the center had 17 patients.

In 2017, Thomas Hartless killed the Kirkersville Police Chief, his girlfriend, and her co-worker before killing himself.