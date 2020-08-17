USPS: Mailbox removal part of annual review process

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tonight, NBC 4 is looking into concerns from local citizens afraid their blue postal boxes are being removed.
Stories of the removal of mailboxes come at a time when millions prepare to vote in the November general election by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But photos making the rounds on social media this week, showing the removal of mailboxes, are stoking fears about a possible delay.
In Portland, Ore., where photos of mailboxes being removed went viral, the USPS said the mailboxes were removed due to vandalism and consolidation.
When NBC4 reached out to USPS, a spokesman issued the following statement:
The Postal Service reviews collection box density every year on a routine basis to identify redundant/seldom used collection boxes as First-Class Mail volume continues to declines. Based on the density testing, boxes are identified for potential removal and notices are placed on boxes to give customers an opportunity to comment before the removal decision is made. This process is one of the many ways the Postal Services makes adjustments to our infrastructure to match our resources to declining mail volumes. Given the recent customer concerns, the Postal Service will postpone removing boxes for a period of 90 days while we evaluate our customers’ concernsU.S. Postal Service statement