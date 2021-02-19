Using exercise to fight the toll winter takes on mental health

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The winter weather is forcing many people to cancel outdoor fitness plans or even simply taking long walks outdoors.

Experts say the lack of physical exercise and spending more time indoors can take a toll on mental health.

Deb Messner is the owner of Avenue X Fitness in Grandview, and she instructs her clients on the connections between physical exercise and mental health.

“There was a big difference from the day they walked in on June 1 and maybe say 3 or 4 weeks after that, it changed their demeanor,” said Messner.

The cold weather on top of the ongoing pandemic is affecting that demeanor.

“It kind of took a toll on everybody,” Messner added.

She recently teamed up with local counselor Jeff Pharion to host a podcast to help people reach their goals.

“Deb and I talked on the podcast talked about small wins…you don’t need to go a mile, maybe you just need to go to the mailbox the first day,” said Pharion.

By conquering small goals each day, Pharion says people gain confidence.

“If you set a goal of climbing Mount Everest, you’re never going to get there, if set a goal of getting to the end of your block, you’re going to get there, and it’ll make you feel a lot better,” said Pharion.

Messner also gets creative inside her fitness studio with various workout options like rowing in front of a virtual water screen.

“It allows people in this kind of weather in Columbus Ohio to feel like they’re in another country,” said Messner.

She ultimately instructs her clients to find some physical activity they can commit to on a regular basis.

“Do what you love to do. If people hate running, don’t try to go run outside right now, it’s freezing cold outside right now, that’s not going to work,” said Messner.

Whether it is trying at-home fitness or stepping inside a gym for the first time, Messner says physical fitness can combat negative thoughts.

“The most affective stuff is what you’re going to get in and do and be consistent with,” said Messner.

Both experts encourage people to stay focused on their goals even when winter weather makes it difficult.

“Small goals will be more affective for them and then the better they get and the more courageous they get, and the stronger they get, the bigger their goals can be,” said Pharion.



For more information, visit: https://avenuexfitness.fit/

For mental health advice, visit: https://pharioncounseling.com/