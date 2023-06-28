COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia is asking for assistance in locating a man from Charleston who may have crossed state lines into Ohio.

The CUFFED Task Force division is looking for 24-year-old Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, also known as “Doobie”, who is wanted for conspiring to murder a Huntington, West Virginia man in November 2022. Daughtery remains at large after three other men allegedly involved were arrested in January.

On November 30, authorities believe that Daughtery, along with Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson, were involved in the shooting death of Christopher Johnson, 40. Investigators found Johnson with gunshot wounds on the 1800 block of 9th Avenue, and he later died from his injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

The Huntington Police Department obtained arrest warrants and the other three men were in custody three days later. Daughtery, who has remained at large, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe that Daughtery, who has ties to Charleston and Beckley, West Virginia, as well as Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina, has remained in close contact with family and other criminal associates while on the run. He has multiple tattoos on his body, including a distinct “M” tattoo on his right arm, a “D” and “WV” on his left arm and marijuana leaf, lips and smoke on his neck.

Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, also known as “Doobie.” (Courtesy Photos/U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of West Virginia)

The Marshals Service said that Daughtery was attempting to obtain his Commercial Driving License and that it is possible he may be trying to use those connections to hide. As well, the office said Daughtery is a habitual marijuana user and frequently visited “smoke shops” in West Virginia. He also has a pet French Bull Dog named “Chapo” or “Chapos” that is dark in color.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Daughtery’s arrest. Anyone with information about his location is urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Tips can also be submitted online and anonymously via the USMS Tips App.