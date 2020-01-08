US Marshals serve warrant on S. 8th St, barricade situation resolved peacefully

Breaking News
A person has barricaded at a building after US Marshalls tried to serve a warrant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police closed off two streets this afternoon after a person who was served a warrant refused to come out of a building.

The situation has now resolved peacefully at 1:45pm, with one person taken into custody.

The Columbus Division of Police radio room confirmed that 8th and Williams, and Rockwell and 8th street had been shut down after a person locked themselves inside a building in the 3000 block of South 8th Street.

The US Marshals initiated the incident this afternoon. Columbus police sent SWAT to help as well as some police cars.

