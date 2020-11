HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — US-33 East is closed in Hocking County due to a two-vehicle crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OHGO, the accident is reported about one mile past SR-180/Cheiftain Drive.

Traffic is being diverted at Route 664, OSHP said.

Injuries are being reported as a result of the crash, but no further information is available at this time.