Live Now
Anthony Pardon trial moves to sentencing phase

Urbana woman killed in Union County crash

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Urbana woman died from injuries suffered in a crash Monday in Union County.

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m Monday on Collins Road in Allen Township.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a 1999 Honda Accord driven by 42-year-old Erin Lee of Urbana went left of center and struck a 2017 Honda Accord head-on. Lee was flown to Grant Medical Center. The sheriff’s office said she died early Tuesday morning.

Collins Road was closed for several hours while the sheriff’s office investigated.

Investigators say drugs may have been a factor in the crash and that additional tests are being conducted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools