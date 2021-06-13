Uptick in OD’s leads Ross County to encourage Narcan acquisition

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Health District is encouraging residents to carry Narcan, following reports of seven drug overdoses overnight.

The overdoses all occurred on Saturday night, according to authorities. Narcan is the brand name for a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses and save lives.

The Health District said they regularly gather first responder and law enforcement data, which is showing a recent spike in the number of suspected overdoses in Ross County.

“Because of this, we are urging community members to check in with their friends and family, carry naloxone (Narcan), and call 911,” The Health District posted on Sunday.

The Health District is part of a group dedicated to overdose prevention and response called P.O.R.T. — the Post Overdose Response Team.

Other team members include the Chillicothe Police Department, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Jail, Chillicothe Fire Department, and Ross County Peer Supporters.

The Health District posted that the team meets weekly to monitor drug trends in the community and works to connect overdose victims with help for their addictions.

Free Narcan kits can be requested on the RCHD website or by calling Ross County Peer Support at 740-702-7222.