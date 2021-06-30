Upper Arlington’s citizens stake out real estate on 4th July parade route

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — From red, white, and blue flags, to camping chairs left on the grass verge, to crazy bits of tinsel, people in Upper Arlington care about their front row seats at the July 4 parade.

“We’re back & we’re 4thin’ for good!” goes the 2021 post-pandemic slogan.

The parade route along Northwest Boulevard is already filling up with tiny flags, plus chairs and markers. On July 4, the neighborhood floats will sail down the streets to smiles and cheers.

Then they’ll party in Northam Park from 5 p.m. when the parking lot opens, until fireworks at 10 p.m.

On Reddit, the snarkers announced that it’s free chair season. Nice try Reddit, but not quite. UA police said it’s a long-standing tradition that occurs each year without incident.

“The parade route is a major route within the city and is patrolled often by officers,” said a police spokesman.

FYI that real estate prices — excluding parade chairs — along the route went up in the COVID year. Kristine Varkony reported in 2019 that Zillow had houses on Northwest Boulevard averaging $450,000 each. Now you’ll be lucky to get that kind of deal.

Post-pandemic, those prices have shot up to $600,000 — and beyond — for a four-bedroom house. So get out the chairs and grab your bit of real estate, if only for the few hours of the parade.

In this swanky neighborhood, it’s still the best deal in town: Free.