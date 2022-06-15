UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A teacher in Upper Arlington schools has been indicted on charges including rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor over a period of several years.

Joel Cutler is facing two charges of rape, four of sexual battery and three of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after being indicted last week by a Madison County grand jury. The victim was as young as 12 and as old as 16 at the time, with the incidents taking place from 2000 to ’03.

Police were made aware last summer, when Cutler was placed on leave. He previously had been a high school football coach in the area, at Upper Arlington from 2014 to ’18 and at Bishop Ready from 2012 to ’13 and again from 2019 to ’20.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Paul Imhoff said the district was notified of the police report last summer and that Cutler did not teach during the 2021-22 school year. Cutler has now been suspended without pay.

The district identified the victim as a former student.

“We are devastated that one of our former students has been dealing with this for so many years, and we appreciate the courage it took to come forward,” Imhoff said in the letter to parents.

Counselors have been made available to talk to students.

The full indictment against Cutler can be read at this link.