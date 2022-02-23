UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)– Mask-wearing in Upper Arlington Schools will be optional starting Feb. 28.

An announcement on the district website states the decision was made Feb. 8 during a board of education meeting:

The second outcome from the Board’s discussion was a vote to end the mask requirement at midnight on Sunday, February 27. When students and staff members come to school on Monday, February 28, masks will be optional for students, staff members and visitors in all grade levels, preK through 12th grade, and in district facilities.

The announcement also states that due to the mask mandate changes, the district will allow students to transfer in or out of their online schooling program.