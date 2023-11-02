UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A school bus driver was arrested Thursday on suspicion of operating a vehicle impaired.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Bob Hunt said the bus driver was arrested after high school students notified a school resource officer that they had concerns of what they deemed erratic driving. The letter said the driver was placed on leave and will no longer perform duties while an investigation is conducted.

A witness told NBC4 they saw Upper Arlington police officers administering what appeared to be a sobriety test to a woman outside of a parked school bus at the Giant Eagle Market District on Kingsdale Court.

The witness said the driver was walking on a white line in the parking lot near several UA officers. The witness reported that the driver was then placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Upper Arlington police have not yet provided any details on the incident, which remains under investigation.