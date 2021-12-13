UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Upper Arlington is trying to map out future growth, while some of its residents are trying to make sure growth doesn’t damage their neighborhood.

Upper Arlington City Council took public comment Monday on a Lane Avenue planning study that council accepted back in September.

Council had outside advisors take a look at everything from traffic to commercial design to outdoor dining, and a proposal for construction of retail and office space up to six stories tall, near the current shops on Lane Avenue.

Nearby homeowners said the building would encroach on their neighborhood and that council needed to delay its vote.

“I want you to think of our lives, our real specific lives, and how you’re affecting them,” one resident said during the meeting’s public comment. “I want you to give more thought and I want you to delay this vote until people have had a chance to learn about it and speak about it and get educated.”

Despite the objections, council voted unanimously to accept the recommendations and to move forward with the Lane Avenue project.