UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in Upper Arlington is facing several charges after police say they found more than 100 images of child pornography at his home.

According to court documents, on Jan. 3, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from the mobile messaging service Kik about a user sending sexually explicit videos featuring juvenile females.

An IP address trace led police to the home of Phillip R. Copley, in Upper Arlington, where police seized several electronic devices during a search warrant on March 25.

A forensic search of the devices revealed more than 100 video of child sexual abuse material, according to court documents.

Copley, 36, has been charged with multiple felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

During his arraignment Monday, Copley was given no internet access, no unsupervised contact with minors, and a $50,000 cash surety bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17 at 9am.