COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight.

Well, Landon McChesney found it.

Landon is a 6-year-old suffering from TBCD, a disorder that keeps him from walking and talking.

Landon and his family were front and center Saturday, put in the VIP section and getting a little one-on-one time with Brutus.

It was the Gameday signs last year in Ann Arbor that raised enough money to get Landon into some promising genetic studies. Those signs got more airtime Saturday, and more donations are coming in.

Find out more Monday on NBC4 in Brad Johansen’s Tell Me More.