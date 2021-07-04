Upper Arlington 4th of July celebration returns

Upper Arlington

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – After not being able to have large Fourth of July celebrations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across central Ohio are getting back to normal this year.

One of those communities, Upper Arlington, has a night of festivities planned for Northam Park.

People, who have been at the park all day, are excited to finish out the holiday festivities.

Residents put chairs out days in advance to grab their spots for the Fourth of July parade, and some had chairs out at the park days in advance, too, to grab the best spots for music and, of course, the fireworks.

The winning floats from Sunday morning’s parade will also be announced at the park, and the fireworks are expected to start at approximately 10 p.m.

None of this happened last Fourth of July because of COVID-19, making this year even more special.

“I think it’ll just be a thrill,” said Stacy McIntire, general chairperson for the Upper Arlington Civic Association’s Fourth of July Committee. “It’ll be exciting to get back to it, to have the fireworks here in the park again. I think everyone’s just really looking forward to it. I think everyone’s just excited to be back out and uniting as a community.”

For a list of other communities celebrating the holiday, click here.

