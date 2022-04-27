UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after thieves stole catalytic converters from an early education school in Upper Arlington.

Columbus police said that on April 10 at 11:20 p.m., three people cut the catalytic converters off of two buses at the Primrose School in Upper Arlington, located on the 2900 block of Kenny Road.

Police said the suspects were driving a dark-colored minivan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-0139.

Surveillance photos released by CPD are below.